Buhari meets UK Prime Minister, discusses diplomatic relations

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, at the UK-Africa Investment Summit, a statement published on the Uk government website on Monday said.

The statement said the two leaders discussed the importance of the economic relationship between the UK and Nigeria.

”They discussed the importance of the economic relationship between the UK and Nigeria – our second-largest trading partner in Africa. The Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s growing economy through investment and sharing UK expertise.

”The two leaders also discussed the situation in North-East Nigeria and the Prime Minister expressed his concern about the ongoing conflict.

”The leaders also discussed climate change. The Prime Minister invited President Buhari to attend COP26 in Glasgow later this year.”

The Boko Haram group, which kicked off as a religious institution and a critic of the affairs of the government, in 2014, has caused the death of over 35,000 persons and left 7.1 million people needing humanitarian assistance in the ongoing crises in Adamawa, Borno, Yobe states and other parts of Nigeria since the beginning of the conflict in 2009, according to the UN.

The group has regenerated to neighbouring Chad basin countries in Niger, Cameroon, and Chad.

President Buhari left Abuja on Friday for London to attend the inaugural UK-Africa Investment Summit holding on Monday.

Before the summit, Mr Buhari met with Nigerians living in the U.K.

PREMIUM TIMES, on Sunday, also reported how the World Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Anthony Joshua, met with Mr Buhari in London.

The president congratulated Joshua for regaining his world championship belt, as well as putting Nigeria “on the world map again like Hogan Bassey.”