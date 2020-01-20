Related News

Leaders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party held a protest on Monday in Abuja to denounce the recent Supreme Court judgement that sacked one of its governors, Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State.

The protest was led by the party’s national chairman, Uche Secondus, and other members of the national working committee.

Also present at the protest was the party’s 2019 vice presidential candidate and former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi.

Members of the party in Imo, Taraba, Abia, Yobe and Ogun states had on Sunday also held protests urging the apex court to reverse itself and declare Mr Ihedioha the winner.

In Owerri, the Imo State capital, protesters blocked major streets to show their rejection of the ruling.

On Monday, the PDP protesters, all in black attires, began the procession from the party’s campaign headquarters, Legacy House, in Maitama district of Abuja.

They are to march to the three arms zone where the Supreme Court is located.

‘Injustice’

The Supreme Court on Tuesday nullified Mr Ihedioha’s win and declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the winner of the March 9 governorship election in the state.

Mr Uzodinma originally came fourth in the election, behind Uche Nwosu of the Action Alliance and Ifeanyi Ararume of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

The seven-member panel of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice Tanko Muhammad gave the unanimous decision on Tuesday in Abuja.

The PDP chairman, Uche Secondus, had announced on Friday during the party’s emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting that the party would embark on a protest.

He said the aim of the protest would be to impress on Nigerians that injustice had been done to the party.

According to him, the declaration of Hope Uzodinma of the ruling APC as the Imo State governor is a miscarriage of justice.