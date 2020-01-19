Imo Judgement: PDP to hold protest Monday

Related News

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has announced that it would hold its planned protest on Monday.

The PDP National Organising Secretary, Austin Akobundu, in a statement said “the protest is to register the displeasure of the party against the current state of affairs in the country, especially the miscarriages of justice of the Supreme Court against the lawfully elected Governor of Imo.”

He disclosed that the protest will take off from the party’s complex, popularly called Legacy House, at Maitama, Abuja by 9 a.m.

The PDP national chairman, Uche Secondus, had announced on Friday during the party’s emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting that the party would embark on a protest.

Mr. Secondus stated that the aim of the protest was to impress it on Nigerians that injustice had been done to the party.

According to him, the declaration of Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as the Imo State Governor is a miscarriage of Justice.

He said although justice comes only from God, the aggrieved PDP leaders must speak out against injustice as their silence could be taken for consent to the alleged injustice.

The Supreme Court had on Tuesday nullified the election of Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP as the governor of Imo State.

The apex court declared Hope Uzodinma of the APC as the winner of the March 9 governorship election in the state.

Mr Uzodinma originally came fourth in the election while Uche Nwosu of the Action Alliance (AA) and Ifeanyi Ararume of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) came second and third respectively.

The seven-member panel of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice Tanko Muhammad gave the unanimous decision on Tuesday in Abuja.

The PDP called for the immediate review and reversal of the decision of the Supreme Court and the exit of Mr Muhammad as chief justice.