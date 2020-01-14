Gunmen abduct two teachers in Edo

Godwin Obaseki
Godwin Obaseki

Suspected gunmen have abducted two teachers – Dada Okuns and Esther Alabi – in Avbiosi community in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The Chairman of the local government council, Frank Ilaboya, who confirmed the incident at Avbiosi on Tuesday, said Mr Okuns, the NUT Chairman in the area, and Mrs Alabi were abducted on Monday.

Mr Ilaboya said the abductors stormed the school premises of Obi Primary School, Obi Camp, at about 10.30 a.m. and ordered six teachers in the school to follow them after shooting sporadically.

“Four of the six teachers escaped while the gunmen succeeded in taking the two away,” he said.

The council chairman however expressed hope that the victims would be released.

“All efforts are being made to have the teachers released unhurt. We are on top of the situation and there is hope that they will be out in no distant time.

“We will step up the search this morning and no stone will be left unturned until the victims are rescued unhurt,” he said.

The police and education authorities in the state are yet to react to the development.

(NAN)

