Again, Shehu Sani writes EFCC over detention

A former Nigerian senator, Shehu Sani, has again written to the EFCC on his detention over an alleged involvement in extortion and ‘name-dropping’.

Mr Sani accused the government and the EFCC of conniving with his accuser to write a statement against him.

He said the statement was “purposely crafted, concocted and packaged”, according to a report by Sahara Reporters on Monday.

He added that, “If the consortium of the government, EFCC and my accuser have any evidence in form of audio, video, cheque, draft or money transfer for their spurious, fabricated bribe, they should make it public by publishing it instead of issuing statements.

“I strongly, boldly, unambiguously, and explicitly maintain, assent, affirm that the allegations against me are cotton of lies officially drenched in the pool of their dreams to reflect and portray a fake colour of graft.”

Mr Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the last Senate, was arrested in December 2019 for allegedly “collecting $25,000 in the name of the EFCC acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu.”

The former senator has denied the allegation and described his detention as “unfair, unjust, prearranged and politically motivated.”

The EFCC on January 2 obtained a court order to detain him for 14 days without trial.

PREMIUM TIMES also reported how operatives of the EFCC, last Wednesday, searched the Abuja residences and office of the activist turned lawmaker.

In his statement on Sunday, an aide to the detained senator, Suleiman Ahmed, also alleged that his principal’s bank account were frozen by the EFCC.

He said the action was discovered “after Mr Sani family tried to access the account, as is the norm, (but) were prevented from doing so since last week.”

The EFCC responded to Mr Sani’s rebuttals on Saturday, saying the ex-lawmaker had a case to answer.

The agency also dismissed claims that the former senator is being prosecuted “because he is a known critic of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.”

Sani speaks again

But in his latest letter, Mr Sani said: “his accuser was manipulated on what to write by the EFCC”.

He added that the commission was acting as a puppeteer.

“The EFCC has not behaved as investigators. They are behaving as puppeteers and partners of my self-acclaimed accusers,” he said. “They vendor his lies, peddle his falsehood and hawk his fabrications while suppressing the content of my statement and proofs.”

He added, “my accuser was guided and directed by the EFCC investigations on what to write. My accuser was manipulated and guided by a lady in the legal department of the EFCC on what to write.

“The government, the EFCC and my accuser are partners in concoctions and companions in fabrications. The owl in the logo of the EFCC is sick and suffers from myopia.

“Graft cannot be defeated when lies are grafted. They have no case against me but they have a cage to throw me in.”

When contacted, the acting spokesperson to the EFCC, Tony Orilade, dismissed allegations.

“What the commission has done so far with respect of the investigation of Senator Shehu Sani is within the ambit of the law. It is in line with international best practices,” Mr Orilade said.