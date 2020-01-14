Related News

A veteran Yoruba actor, Toyosi Arigbabuwo, is dead.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered from sources close to the actor that he died at his residence located at Ile-Alli area, along the Apete-Arola Road in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

A family member told this reporter that Arigbabuwo died Monday evening in his house.

The source added that the deceased had been sick for over six months until he died yesterday night.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that apart from acting, Arigbabuwo dedicated part of his life to the promotion of Islamic religion, especially in Ido Local Government Area where he lived until his death.

Arigbabuwo until his death was the Public Relations Officer of the Muslim Community in Apete-Awotan-Ayegun and environs in Ido Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The Chairman, Muslim Community in Apete-Awotan-Ayegun and environs, Abdulwaheed Amoo, also confirmed the death of the veteran Yoruba actor.

“Yes he died yesterday. He died as a devout Muslim. Despite his busy schedules, he dedicated part of his life to Islam,” Mr Amoo told PREMIUM TIMES.

“He was the Public Relations Officer of the Apete-Awotan-Ayegun Muslim community until he died. He is a humble person.

“The last information available to me is that he would he buried at 12.00 p.m. today at Muslim cemetery located at Onigbaketun, along the Apete-Awotan-Akufo Road,” Mr Amoo said.

Arigbabuwo featured in many Yoruba movies including Ogborielemosho and Bashorun Gaa.