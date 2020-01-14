LIVE UPDATES: Supreme Court rules on Sokoto, Kano, other governorship appeals

and
Supreme Court of Nigeria (judge)
Supreme Court of Nigeria

The Supreme Court is set to give judgements on five governorship election appeals today.

They are those of Imo, Bauchi, Sokoto, Kano, Plateau and Benue States.

In the March 9 elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared governors Emeka Ihedioha of Imo, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Simon Lalong of Plateau and Samuel Ortom of Benue winners of governorship elections in their respective states.

The different appeals before the apex court were filed on different dates by the various aggrieved candidates.

The candidates are challenging judgements of Election Tribunals and the Appeal Courts, which upheld the elections.

Anchoring their grievances on non-compliance with the Electoral Act, the issue of over-voting among other charges, the candidates want the apex court to declare them winners of the governorship elections.

A seven-member panel of the Supreme Court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Mohammed, will deliver judgements on the cases on Tuesday

PREMIUM TIMES is bringing you the details of the final proceedings at the Supreme Court as they unfold.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.