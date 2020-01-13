Flights cancelled, delayed as heavy rains leave Dubai airport waterlogged

Dubai Airport used to illustrate the story. [PHOTO CREDIT: PressTV]
Dubai Airport used to illustrate the story. [PHOTO CREDIT: PressTV]

Several flights were cancelled and numerous others delayed at the Dubai International Airport as heavy rain left the airport waterlogged at the weekend.

The rains began Saturday and continued overnight until Sunday, causing disruption in flight operations.

Although details of the situation remains sketchy Monday afternoon, India Times reported that over four of India Air’s flights were cancelled at the weekend.

A Dubai International Airport (DXB) official also told journalists on Sunday that 22 flights were cancelled on Saturday night while one inbound flight was diverted to Al Maktoum International Airport. The figures, the official said, were from Saturday night only, as the total number of flights cancelled or delayed during the last two days due to rain and water logging will be announced later.

On its verified twitter handle, the airport assured passengers of its continued efforts to bring normalcy to the situation on Saturday night.

“Operations at DXB continue to be hampered by the knock-on effects of today’s heavy rainfall resulting in a number of flight delays, cancellations & diversions,” a tweet from the airport handle said. “We continue to work closely with our partners to restore full operations & minimise inconvenience to our customers.”

“However, with additional rain expected later this evening, the disruption is expected to continue for the next 24 hours. Customers are advised to check directly with their airlines for more specific flight information and allow additional time to get to the airport.”

Airport officials also advised passengers to arrive at the airport well in advance and always check flight status with their airlines.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the airport claimed that the Dubai Airport is now at the recovery mode, as the backlog of delayed flights are being cleared Monday.

Dubai International Airport is the primary international airport serving Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It is also considered as one of the world’s busiest airports by international passenger traffic.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.