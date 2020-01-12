Aide accuses EFCC of freezing Shehu Sani’s bank account

Related News

An aide to a detained senator, Shehu Sani, has alleged that his principal’s bank account has been frozen by the anti-graft agency, EFCC.

Suleiman Ahmed, in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES, also accused the anti-corruption agency, EFCC, of forcing Mr Sani to declare his assets to them.

Mr Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the last Senate, was arrested last month for allegedly “collecting $25,000 in the name of the EFCC acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu.”

The former senator has denied the allegation and described his detention as “unfair, unjust, prearranged and politically motivated.”

The EFCC on January 2 obtained a court order to detain the former senator for 14 days without trial.

PREMIUM TIMES also reported how operatives of the EFCC, last Wednesday, searched the Abuja residence of the former senator and activist.

The EFCC responded to Mr Sani’s rebuttal on Saturday, saying the ex-lawmaker has a case to answer.

The anti-graft agency also dismissed claims that the former senator is being prosecuted because he is a known critic of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

In his statement on Sunday, Mr Ahmed expressed doubts about the EFCC’s motive for arresting Mr Sani.

“Mr Orilade, what is the connection between allegations of extortion of $25,000 and then searching his residence, blocking his accounts and forcing him to declare his assets?” Mr Ahmed said in response to EFCC spokesperson, Tony Orilade.

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted Mr Ahmed, he said it was Mr Sani’s GTB account that was frozen. When asked how he confirmed that the account had been frozen, he said Mr Sani’s family members who tried to access the account, as is the norm, were prevented from doing so since last week.

However, when PREMIUM TIMES contacted the acting spokesperson to the EFCC, Tony Orilade, he said he was not aware of the commission freezing Mr Sani’s bank account.

He said the commission was still investigating the embattled ex-lawmaker.

Read the full statement by Mr Sani below.

*QUESTIONS FOR EFCC SPOKESMAN TONY ORILADE WHO SAID SENATOR SHEHU SANI HAS A CASE TO ANSWER*

1. Why has the EFCC not detained Shehu Sani’s accuser who admitted to giving bribe?

2. Why has the EFCC not invited Alhaji Samaila Isa Funtua who was mentioned in the frame up against Shehu Sani?

3. What can you say on the allegation that the accuser of Shehu Sani can neither read nor write that it was the EFCC that guided him on what to say?

4. We have in on record that Shehu Sani’s accuser has no pending case with the Supreme Court, how comes did he give Shehu Sani bribe to give the CJN?

5. We have it on record that Shehu Sani’s accuser has no pending or ongoing case with the EFCC, how comes did he give Shehu Sani bribe to give the EFCC or its chairman?

6. The CJN denied the bribe allegations and Shehu Sani denied the bribe allegations, where did Tony Orilade get his fact?

7. It is not enough posting statement about Shehu Sani if you have any evidence or fact why not post it now

8. Mr. Orilade, what is the connection between allegations of extortion of $25,000 and then searching his residence, blocking his accounts and forcing him to declare his assets?

9. You said people defending Shehu Sani are doing it for pecuniary gain, are you defending EFCC for free?

10. Shehu Sani petitioner said $24,000 and you said $25,000, are you the one that added $1,000

11. Mr. Toni Orilade should stop lying and threatening people. If you have any cheque or draft or anything to show please do so

*Suleiman Ahmed*

_Senior Special Adviser to Senator Shehu Sani