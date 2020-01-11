JAMB suspends use of NIN for 2020 exams

The Registrar of JAMB, Ishaq Oloyede, DG of NIMC, Aliyu Aziz and other officials during the press conference
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has suspended the use of the National Identification Number for registration for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination UTME.
The registrar of JAMB, Ishaq Oloyede, who stated this while briefing journalists in Abuja on Saturday, said the move was to provide more time for candidates to get their national identification numbers.
He said the suspension was also to address the technical challenges experienced at some centres.
He asked candidates to disregard the use of NIN for the 2020 registration and strictly comply with other procedures for the registration. He however said that JAMB will consider the use of NIMC for 2021 exams.
The board last year said from 2020, candidates will register for its examinations with their national ID numbera to solve the challenges of multiple registration.
