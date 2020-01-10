Buhari appoints new registrar for CAC

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Abubakar Garba as the new Registrar General of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

A former Minister of State for Defence, Ademola Seriki, was also appointed as the Chairman of the Board of the Commission, according to a statement of the new appointments posted on the Twitter handle of the Commission on Friday.

Presenting the appointment letter to the new Registrar-General, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, said the constitution of the new board has put to rest the lingering leadership tussle in the Commission.

The minister urged all directors and the staff of the Commission to give the new Registrar-General maximum support and cooperation to move the agency forward.

The appointment of the new Registrar-General is coming almost two weeks the former Registrar General, Azuka Azinge, was directed “to step aside” after she was accused of false declaration of assets.

Mrs Azinge was arraigned before the Code of Conduct Tribunal on December 23 last year on an 11-count charge of false declaration of assets.

She was also accused of receiving unauthorised allowances while in office.

Mr Abubakar pledged his unflinching support and loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and pledged to be fair to all to enable his management to transform the Commission to a world-class institution.

“We promise to fulfill the confidence reposed on us by the government.”

Mr Garba, who hails from Bauchi State, is a lawyer. He attended Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1989.

He joined the CAC in April 2004 as a principal manager, compliance and later became a director in January 2016.

Between August 2017 and October 2017, Mr Garba was the special adviser to the former Registrar-General.

