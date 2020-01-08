EFCC searches Shehu Sani’s houses, office – Aide

Senator Shehu Sani
Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday searched the Abuja residences and office of Shehu Sani, a former senator.

Sulieman Sule, an aide to Mr Sani, disclosed this via a text message sent to PREMIUM TIMES, on Wednesday.

Mr Sule said: “we are with them (EFCC) in his two houses and office in Abuja.”

He also confirmed that the former lawmaker is still being detained by the EFCC.

Mr Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the last Senate, was arrested by officials of the commission in December for allegedly “collecting money in the name of the EFCC acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu”.

The commission on January 2 obtained a court order to detain the former senator for the alleged crimes.

The former head of Nigeria’s human rights commission, Chidi Odinkalu, condemned the detention order secured by the EFCC.

Mr Odinkalu via his verified Tweeter handle @ChidiOdinkalu, said the EFCC cannot arrest a person on allegations of extortion and afterward get a 14-day detention order to investigate.

“I want to make myself clear: what’s happening to @ShehuSani is deplorable.

“That wld be my position irrespective of who it is. U don’t arrest a person on allegations of extortion & thn get a 14-day detention order to investigate. That’s not criminal process; It’s called #DecreeNo2.”

Efforts to reach the EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwajuren, on Wednesday’s search was unsuccessful. He did not respond to calls and text messages sent to his telephone number.

