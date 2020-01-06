Gunmen kidnap APC chieftain

Related News

The police in Ondo State have confirmed the abduction of a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday.

James Ajulo was kidnapped at his residence in Ibaka quarters in Akungba Akoko, Akoko South West Local Government Area.

It was gathered that after ransacking his house, the hoodlums drove Mr Ajulo away in his own car.

Mr Ajulo is the factional chairman of the APC at Ward 13, Akoko South-West LGA of the state.

His friend, Tolu Babaleye, who witnessed the incident, explained that kidnappers laid an ambush for him near his house.

“They ransacked his house after which they took him away in his own car,” Mr Babaleye said. “They used the Toyota Sienna car they came with as a backup to escape from the scene.”

“They shot sporadically in the air to scare away residents which aided their escape from the town,” he added.

He stated that the kidnappers were yet to establish any contact with the victim’s family, “but the matter had been reported at the Akungba Police Division”.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ondo State Police Command, Femi Joseph, said investigation had begun into the development as police detectives had been mobilised towards rescuing the victim.

Kidnapping has become so regular in the state and its environs to the extent that some have gone unreported.

PREMIUM TIMES observes that reactions to reports of kidnapping are beginning to die down with every new case.

Two catholic priests were recently kidnapped while on their way to a wedding along Owo-Akoko road.

Also, a child was kidnapped at a popular church in November in Akure. The police are yet to find him, even though some persons are currently being prosecuted.