Boko Haram: Chadian troops pull out of Nigeria

Boko Haram has killed some Nigerian citizens
Boko Haram used to illustrate the story.

Chadian troops deployed in Nigeria have been withdrawn by their country, reports said on Saturday.

About 1,200 troops from the neighbouring Chad were deployed to give combat support to Nigerian soldiers fighting Boko Haram in 2019. The deployment was part of a regional agreement by countries around the Lake Chad to combat insurgency, which surpassed 10 years in mid-2019.

“It’s our troops who went to aid Nigerian soldiers months ago returning home. They have finished their mission,” French newswire, AFP, cited a Chadian military spokesperson as saying Saturday. “None of our soldiers remains in Nigeria.”

The withdrawn troops would be returned to their previous outposts around the Lake Chad to further strengthen security around the border areas, AFP reported citing Azem Bermandoa, a Chadian army colonel.

The newswire said Tahir Erda Tahiro, head of Chadian military, indicated that troops would be deployed if the countries agreed to a new joint measure for deployment. Niger, Chad, Nigeria and Cameroon have been waging a collective battle against Boko Haram, which began in Nigeria in July 2019 and has continued to defy military response.

The group has continued to claim successful attacks, but its ability to attack military bases appeared to have waned in recent months. The Nigerian Army, on the other hand, has continued to credit troops for successive victories against the insurgents in recent weeks.

The extent to which the pull out could affect the counter-terrorism effort was not immediately clear. A spokesperson for the Nigerian Army did not return calls seeking comments Sunday morning.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.