U.S. will target 52 Iranian sites if Iran attacks Americans, Trump warns

President Donald Trump has warned Tehran that the U.S. will target 52 Iranian sites if Iran attacks Americans in the wake of the killing of a top Iranian general.

“Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago),” Mr Trump tweeted Saturday.

He described some of those targets as being “at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture.”

The purported targets, Trump added, “WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!”

Top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was killed in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad in what the Pentagon called a “defensive action.”

The strike was ordered by Mr Trump, who justified the move by saying that Mr Soleimani “was plotting to kill many more” Americans.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has threatened the U.S. with “harsh retaliation” for the strike near Baghdad airport that killed Soleimani late Thursday or early Friday.

Iran’s President Hassan Rowhani said his country would “avenge” the killing.

In mentioning 52 hostages in his tweet, Mr Trump was apparently referring to the occupation of the U.S. embassy in Tehran by radical Iranian students in November 1979 during Iran’s Islamic Revolution.

They took 52 U.S. embassy officials hostage and demanded the extradition of Iran’s Shah Reza Pahlavi.

Washington imposed sanctions and the hostage-taking ended after 444 days.

Meanwhile, Geman Foreign Minister Heiko Mass has said he wants to seek talks with both Iran and key international partners to ease tensions following the US airstrike which killed Mr Soleimani.

“In the coming days, we will do all we can to work against a further escalation of the situation — at the United Nations, in the EU, and in a dialogue with our partners in the region, including talks with Iran,” Maas told the Sunday newspaper Bild am Sonntag.

Iran has vowed revenge in the wake of the killing of Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force.

Maas said the situation had become “more unpredictable.”

“Everyone must be aware that any provocation could now lead to an uncontrollable spiral of violence, with unforeseeable consequences for the entire region and also for our security in Europe,” the German official asserted.

Maas also mentioned three goals. “First: avoid a war-like escalation. Second: preserve Iraq’s stability and integrity and third: make sure that ISIS (the terrorist militia Islamic State) does not gain ground again in the slipstream of these upheavals.”

According to Maas, there is currently no acute danger for German tourists in the Gulf region: “So far, there have been no concrete threats against Germans in the main travel areas there,” he said. “But the situation in the region has become more volatile.”