Christmas: Buhari, Atiku preach love, goodwill

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged Nigerians to be guided by the principles of love and bear goodwill towards one another as they celebrate this year’s Christmas.

In the message he personally signed on Christmas eve, Mr Buhari who felicitated with Christians urged Nigerians to jettison their differences and push for peace and harmony in the country.

“Our people must make extra efforts to live in peace and harmony with their neighbours, irrespective of differences,” he said.

The Nigerian leader encouraged Nigerians to shun actions that go against the virtue of Christmas such as terrorism armed robbery.

He also warned that detractors of such acts would not go unpunished.

“It is in line with the spirit of Christmas that I call on all elements whose actions are opposed to what the season represents, especially, insurgents, terrorists, armed robbers, kidnappers and economic saboteurs, to retrace their steps and join people of goodwill and common humanity.

“If they fail to heed this call, they will meet their end as the armed forces, security and law-enforcement agencies are poised now to confront and defeat them,” he warned.

Mr Buhari said, “it is gladdening to note that incidents of violence and conflicts have reduced drastically owing to the several operations embarked on by our security agencies, we must not let our guard down.”

The president reassured of his government’s commitment to alleviating the country’s economic plight.

He said Nigerians can look forward to a turnaround in the areas of fighting corruption, providing security, economic diversification, job creation and infrastructure upgrade.

He said the recently signed 2020 Budget would be “rigorously implemented to further deepen its impact on the generality of our people.”

He said with the speedy passage of the 2020 Budget Proposals, “we are confident that this new era of cordiality and cooperation between the executive and the legislature will fast-track our collective commitment to giving our people better life and governance.”

Also, former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has admonished the Christians to celebrate with their heart full of love and joy for “their neighbours including their fellow countrymen.”

According to a statement by Mr Abubakar’s spokesperson, Paul Ibe, he said: “with love and hope, Nigeria and mankind are assured a better future.”

“He says love is the conqueror of all things, including the challenges and tribulations that befell many people during the year and that having come thus far to celebrate Christmas, HOPE should remain the watchword of the faithful that the future would be better.

“He says that going by all that happened in the course of the year, it is only Love, Hope and expectations of a better future that can hold Nigeria and all mankind together,” the statement read.