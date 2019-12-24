Ten budget-friendly relaxation spots to enjoy Christmas in Abuja

Related News

Celebrating Christmas in Abuja when you are low on cash may dampen your spirits because of the high expenses you might incur this festive season.

It is almost impossible to take in all that the city has to offer, from its exquisite bars to exotic restaurants, gardens and lush parks especially when you have some cash to spare.

But, who says you can’t enjoy the festive season even if you are on a budget? From classic landmarks to new hot-spots, we think everywhere on this list is worth a visit.

PREMIUM TIMES has rounded up 10 inexpensive relaxation spots to hang out with friends or loved ones this Christmas

Millennium Park

Millennium Park is a park-extraordinaire with a nicely groomed terrain that offers visitors the opportunity to savour the freedom and freshness that nature offers. It is no ruse that the Park is one of the best spots for a picnic in Abuja and entrance is free.

As it is the season of togetherness and love sharing, holding a family picnic here would add fervour to the already-feeling of love in the family!

So carry along a food basket, music box, blanket and bottle of wine; then you are set to have a time of your life at Millennium Park. You could stay till evening as it is especially nice to enjoy the beautiful lights of the park in the evening.

Millennium Park

Location: The Park’s entrance is off the Three Arms Zone road.

Abuja Zoological Park

The greenery and beautiful view of nature with a few animals to shower love on is just a perfect picture to behold of the Park and an exciting way to mark this Xmas. All you have to do is to pay a token as an entrance fee.

It is also perfect for a picnic for the family with playground facilities for kids.

After your meal, you could take a walk around the park to enjoy the amazing atmosphere and watch the beauty of nature.

National Children Parks

Location: Asokoro District of Abuja, behind the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock.

Central Park

Central Park is a perfect outdoor spot for solitary relaxation or spending quality time with friends and family.

As a recreational park for children and adults, it offers all types of fun, ranging from game arcade to paintballing for fun-seekers at an affordable price.

Central Park, Abuja

Location: 70 Kur Mohammed Ave, Garki 1, Abuja.

Jabi Lakeside

Jabi Lake is an artificial lake in the heart of the city and it is free to access. The lakeside gives you the chilly feel of being on a beach.

As Abuja does not have a natural beach, the lake provides you with an almost beach experience within the city.

You can have fun cruising in a boat or riding on horses. The lake is also graced with a mall beside it where you can shop according to your budget or window-shop.

Location: Jabi

Magic Land Abuja

Formerly called Wonderland, Magic Land Abuja is an amusement park that is suitable for everybody. With its leisure gardens used for relaxation, rides and games for different ages, this is a hotspot in Abuja during Christmas with not more than N500 paid for an entry.

Magic Land Park

Though it is a highly sought after place for children, it is also suitable for family outings and picnics.

Location: No. 1, Kukwaba Hills, Constitution Ave, Wuye, Abuja

Gurara Falls

Though located along Suleja-Minna road, Gurara falls is one of the most beautiful waterfalls near Abuja and very easy to access without a gate fee.

The fall has sizzling rock formations graced with beautiful flora of evergreen trees and bushes, rivers and ponds.

Gurara River is a large tributary of River Niger and is always in full spate during the rainy seasons.

Gurara Waterfalls

It is the perfect place to have a quiet time away from the economic recession. It is a natural and breathtaking surrounding which cannot be ignored from the undulating landslides to its sizzling rock formation crowned with the interesting cleaves and savanna vegetation.

Zimbabwe

If you want to get away from the civilisation of the city and enjoy the Christmas in the local taste, Zimbabwe is the place. It is a nice outdoor place about 35km from Abuja city.

Originally named Uke, Zimbabwe is one of the best Al Fresco restaurants in Abuja.

You can enjoy local cuisines, including spicy traditional domestic and bush meat delicacies and palm wine at cheap prices.

Asides the cheap food and drinks, you will get to enjoy the naturalness of the Uke community.

Pedam Lake

You may have lived in the city for decades without a hint this lake exists. As massive as it is, it lies behind the Presidential Villa, sprawling towards Nasarawa state, for those looking for extreme adventures for Christmas.

Pedam Lake

It is not well developed for tourism but it is accessible and free.

Location: Behind Abuja Zoological Park.

Silverbird Entertainment Centre/h5

If you love indoor fun and movies, Silverbird Entertainment Centre is the place to go. It has a cinema, game arcade, eateries, and shops. It is a fun place to hang out with friends.

Silverbird Cinemas

Location: Plot 1161, Memorial Drive, By Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, Nigeria.

BMT Garden

BMT garden has superb amenities for a semi-private hangout experience with a mix of modern and traditional African heritage.

It has recreational facilities and offers a wide range of services ranging from a great swimming pool, gym, library, game house, the mini zoo for kids, club, bar and restaurant for indoor and outdoor games. It is quite affordable.

Location: 155 Ademola Adetokunbo, Beside Switzerland Embassy, Abuja.