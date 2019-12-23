JAMB announces date for 2020 UTME examinations

Registrar, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Is’haq Oloyede

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has proposed a date for its 2020 examinations.

The board proposed March 14 to April 4, 2020, for the Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination (UTME).

The board also fixed February 18, 2020, for its mock examination which usually comes before the main UTME examinations. Mock examinations are optional for candidates.

The registrar of the board, Ishaq Oloyede, made this announcement during a meeting between JAMB and commissioners for education in Abuja.

The document of the meeting was sent to PREMIUM TIMES Monday afternoon by the spokesperson Fabian Benjamin.

Mr Oloyede said registration of UTME and Direct Entry students will commence on January 13 to February 17, 2020, while mock registration will start from January 13 to February 1, 2020.

PREMIUM TIMES in 2017 reported how the JAMB registrar said the board usually takes into cognizance dates of other public examination.

The registrar also said the board uses ‘ticketing system’ where a candidate or anybody desiring the board’s services can send their complaint(s) and responses are given within 24 hours.

He said, candidates do not need to travel to JAMB offices to access certain services.

“It has a tracking number that is issued once a ticket is raised. If not attended to, the number can be used as evidence to track the officer scheduled who would be sanctioned. The system is designed to eliminate any stress associated with accessing the Board’s services,” he said.

