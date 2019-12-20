Senate adjourns plenary till 2020, names new committee chairpersons

Senate in Plenary
Senate in Plenary

The Nigerian Senate has adjourned legislative activities for the year.

The lawmakers are expected to resume on January 28, 2020.

The Senate held plenary for a short period on Friday – at which it considered and passed the 2020 budget of the Federal Capital Territory.

After a short break, they reconvened and took the votes and proceedings of the day before adjourning.

However, prior to the adjournment, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, announced two new committee chairperson.

He named Smart Adeyemi as the chairman of Aviation committee. Mr Adeyemi will take over from Dino Melaye – who lost his seat to the former in Kogi State.

Ibrahim Danbaba was announced as the Vice Chairman of the committee on Police Affairs. He will take over from Abubakar Tambuwal.

Earlier, Mr Lawan urged colleagues to come prepared and ready for work in 2020.

He said the Senate will treat critical issues like the petroleum industry bill, constitutional amendment and electoral reforms.

Mr Lawan asked Nigerians who “feel strongly about any issue”, to come to the National Assembly instead of staying somewhere to complain.

This, he said, is because the “National Assembly is here and available for people to come with their bills and of course, suggestions or ideas on how to make the electoral process better and sanitized.”

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.