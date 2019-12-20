Senate adjourns plenary till 2020, names new committee chairpersons

Related News

The Nigerian Senate has adjourned legislative activities for the year.

The lawmakers are expected to resume on January 28, 2020.

The Senate held plenary for a short period on Friday – at which it considered and passed the 2020 budget of the Federal Capital Territory.

After a short break, they reconvened and took the votes and proceedings of the day before adjourning.

However, prior to the adjournment, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, announced two new committee chairperson.

He named Smart Adeyemi as the chairman of Aviation committee. Mr Adeyemi will take over from Dino Melaye – who lost his seat to the former in Kogi State.

Ibrahim Danbaba was announced as the Vice Chairman of the committee on Police Affairs. He will take over from Abubakar Tambuwal.

Earlier, Mr Lawan urged colleagues to come prepared and ready for work in 2020.

He said the Senate will treat critical issues like the petroleum industry bill, constitutional amendment and electoral reforms.

Mr Lawan asked Nigerians who “feel strongly about any issue”, to come to the National Assembly instead of staying somewhere to complain.

This, he said, is because the “National Assembly is here and available for people to come with their bills and of course, suggestions or ideas on how to make the electoral process better and sanitized.”