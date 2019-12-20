Courts grants final forfeiture of plaza, houses traced to official accused of corruption

Related News

The Federal High Court in Abuja Thursday ordered the final forfeiture of six properties traced to Goddy Nnadi, a general manager of the Petroleum Equalisation Fund

According to a statement signed by the spokesperson of the anti-corruption agency, EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, the judgement was delivered by Folashade Giwa.

Mr Nnadi had been investigated for ”N2.2 billion, $302,964, €11,000 Euro and £2,000 pounds sterling” found in his account by the defunct Special Presidential Investigation Panel on Recovery of Public Property (SPIP), led Okio Obono-Obla.

Mr Obono-Obla said the SPIP received a petition that Mr Nnadi operated a corporate account with a hotel named Galbani and Greatwood in Owerri, Imo State.

He said the amount that went into the accounts of Mr Nnadi from 2011 to 2019 “totals N2.2 billion, $302,964, €11,000 Euro and £2,000 pounds sterling.”

He also said: “two documents of landed property, $1,000 and €200 Euros were recovered” from the civil servant.

PREMIUM TIMES also reported how Mr Obono-Obla’s defunct panel secured a federal high court interim forfeiture of the said monies traced to Mr Nnadi accounts.

President Muhammadu Buhari, however, dissolved the SPIP panel on September 17 after his long battle on certificate forgery.

But in the release, the EFCC said the PEF General Manager is facing prosecution for offences bordering on conspiracy, bribery and money laundering.

“He is alleged to have some time in 2006, used the names of some proxies to incorporate Galbani Nigeria Limited with the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, after which he opened the company’s bank accounts with Zenith Bank Plc and Ecobank Plc,” the statement released by the EFCC read.

According to the statement, the properties to be forfeited include a two-storey plaza, located on Plot C46, 5221 Road, Block xxiic Gwarimpa II, Abuja and four detached bungalows, located on Plot NO 77, 525 Road, A Close, Kubwa Estate, Phase iv, Abuja.

In the application, the counsel to the EFCC, E.E. Iheanacho, said there has not been a substantial reason why the initial interim forfeiture order ”should not be finally forfeited to the federal government of Nigeria.”

“No cause has been shown as to why the properties under interim forfeiture should not be finally forfeited to the federal government of Nigeria,” and moreover, they are “reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities”.

Mr Iheanacho said the EFCC has complied with the order of the court to publish the interim forfeiture order in a national daily by doing so in Leadership newspaper.

Delivering the judgement, Ms Giwa granted the prayers contained in the EFCC’s application, dated December 2, 2019, having been convinced that the properties were acquired with proceeds of crime.