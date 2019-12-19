NIPOST workers protest transfer of stamp duty collection to FIRS

NIPOST Lekki Post Office. Photo used to illustrate the story [Photo: The Guardian NG]
Workers of the Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) are currently protesting at the Federal Ministry of Finance headquarters in Abuja.
Carrying placards with various inscriptions conveying their grievances, the protesting workers condemned the decision of the federal government to transfer the responsibility of collecting stamp duties to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).
They blocked the entrance of the finance ministry while the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, was inside presenting the details of the 2020 budget.
Bassey Udo is PREMIUM TIMES’ Business & Economy Editor. He has covered finance, energy, oil, gas & extractive industries for over a decade. He is a winner of the Wole Soyinka Award for Investigative Journalism, and the Thomson Reuters Foundation (Wealth of Nations) Award for Business Reporting. Bassey is an alumnus of the U.S. International Visitors Leadership Programme. Twitter: @ba_udo
