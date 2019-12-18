Supreme Court upholds election of Governors Sanwo-Olu, Masari

The Supreme Court on Wednesday affirmed the election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State after dismissing two appeals against his election.

In a decision by a seven-member panel of the apex court on Wednesday, the court said the cases brought by the applicants did not comply with the requirements for such applications according to Nigeria’s electoral law.

The court also ruled that the allegation of non-compliance brought against Mr Sanwo-Olu were not substantiated.

“A petitioner has the freedom to use his own language but should know that he is taking a big risk,” the court ruled.

“They were supposed to prove that the noncompliance not only existed but that it substantially affected the result of the elections. This they failed to do,” the apex court ruled.

The court in a similar decision also affirmed the election of Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State after ruling that the application challenging the legality of documents submitted by Mr Masari to the electoral umpire, INEC, was unmeritorious.

