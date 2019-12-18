Buhari appoints two more NAHCON board members, NASC officials

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed two more members of the National Hajj Commission.

They are Bala Muhammad and Yusuf Nwoha.

The appointment comes two weeks after he sought the confirmation of the new chairman and other commissioners for the commission.

In a letter read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday, the president sought confirmation of the nominees.

‘I am pleased to forward to the Senate two additional nominees as members of the National Hajj Commission. The distinguished Senate may wish to recall that I recently sent 16 nominees to be considered by the senate for appointment as members of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria.

“At that time I indicated that names of the remaining nominees will be conveyed once the ongoing consultations were concluded.

“Having now concluded those consultations, I hereby request for the confirmation of the senate of the two additional nominees as members of the National Hajj Commission, namely Dr. Bala Muhammad as the representative of Jama’atul Nasril Islam and Yusuf Chinedozi Nwoha as representative of the Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs,” the letter read.

In a separate letter, the president sought the confirmation of a newly appointed chairman and members of the National Assembly Service Commission.

The nominees are; Ahmad Kadi (Chairman), Babagana Modu (member), Abubakar Tutare (member), Hakeem Akamo (member), T. Akintomide (member), Atanmeyo Francis (member) and Bassey Etuk (member).

Others are Yusuf Shinkafi (member), Sani Saidu, (member), Julius Ucha (member), Nnamdi Ayeye (member), Awual Aliyu (member) and Muazu Bisha (member).

