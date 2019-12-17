Northern governors congratulate Buhari at 77

Muhmmadu Buhari [Photo: Presidency]
Muhmmadu Buhari [Photo: Presidency]

The Northern States Governors Forum has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari as he marks his 77th birthday on Tuesday.

The Forum in a congratulatory message by its Chairman and Governor of Plateau, Simon Lalong, said “President Buhari had demonstrated unparalleled leadership skills, patriotism, integrity and courage in bringing change to Nigeria.”

“The revival of the economy, industries, railways, agriculture and other sectors by the “Change Government” under your leadership has brought back confidence to the nation.

“You are putting the economy on the path of productivity and self sufficiency,” Mr Lalong said in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Simon Macham.

He said that the future of Nigeria is secured with the honest and transparent leadership of President Buhari.

The forum said Mr Buhari’s achievements in the fight against corruption meant that the world would continue to give the country its rightful place in the comity of nations

It assured the president of renewed loyalty and cooperation of Northern governors to his administration, assuring him of their prayers, support and goodwill as he leads the nation to the next level.

The governors wished the president long life, good health, God’s protection and wisdom. (NAN)

