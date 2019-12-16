Buhari ‘approves N37 billion for National Assembly renovation’

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved N37 billion for the renovation of the National Assembly complex.

The amount, which is included in the 2020 budget, is however not part of the N128 billion allocated for the National Assembly for next year.

The money is instead part of the 2020 budget of the Federal Capital Development Administration, the Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, told journalists in Abuja on Monday.

Mr Lawan said there has been no major renovation of the National Assembly building for 20 years and many parts of the property had become dilapidated.

“We met the president and (it was) related the condition of the complex,” he said.

“The president responded and said he was going to renovate the complex. The phase one renovation will commence – the chambers and committee rooms in the white house.

“N37 billion was sourced and was given. It was put under the FCT, not national Assembly. All we required is to have the complex renovated.

“When we are through with phase 1, we will go to phase 2. It is not under the control of the National Assembly. The complex is a national asset and is for the FCDA to take care,” he said.

In recent weeks, lawmakers have called for urgent renovation of the chambers where they hold plenary meetings.

A number of times, during plenary, senators have complained about malfunctioning microphones in the chamber.

This renovation comes at a time when Nigerians have accused members of the National Assembly of inflating the figures of the 2020 budget before passage.

The National Assembly increased the budget 2020 from N10.33 trillion as proposed by the executive to N10.6 trillion.

