ICPC secures interim forfeiture order on housing estate traced to civil defence official

Civil defence officials used to illustrate the story
Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency, ICPC, has secured an interim forfeiture order on two assets linked to a staff of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Adenike Bintu, and her company, Faith Winners Properties Nigeria Ltd.

In a statement published on its website on Monday, the Commission said Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja granted the order.

It added that the forfeiture followed an ex-parte motion filed by the counsel to ICPC, John Okwor.

The properties include an estate of 60 buildings at Plot No. MF1296 (10.9ha), Sabon Lugbe South West Extension (Goza Airport Road), Abuja, and property at Plot No. ED1295 (9.6ha) located at Sabon Lugbe South West Extension (Goza Airport Road), Abuja.

In her charge case no: FCT/HC/CR/101/2013, before the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Ms Bintu, a deputy commandant, and her company are both standing trial for using her position to scam members of the public into subscribing for allocation in a proposed housing estate while passing off the said estate project as a collaboration with her employer.

In the course of the trial, Ms Bintu jumped bail, and available information indicates that she is out of the country, the ICPC said.

