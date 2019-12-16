Woman burnt to death in Abuja

Abuja City Gate
Abuja City Gate, Abuja

The police in Abuja have launched an investigation into how a woman was burnt to death over the weekend.

A police spokesperson said charred remains of an unidentified woman were found around Area 3 Junction during a patrol by police officers over the weekend. No suspects had been taken into custody in relation to the case, which the police are investigating as homicide.

“The body of the woman whose identity is unknown was found packed in a refuse bag,” police spokesperson Mariam Yusuf said in a statement Monday afternoon.

Ms Yusuf decried the development as unfortunate and said the command had commenced investigation. In the meantime, residents have been advised to take extra security caution as criminals become more desperate ahead of holiday seasons for Christmas and New Year.

Suspicious activities can be reported to the police at: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

Insecurity has worsened around the Nigerian capital for several months, despite repeated assurances by the police and politicians that the matter would be addressed. Violent criminals have maintained regular attacks on residents, most of which are linked to armed robbery.

