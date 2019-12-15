Turkish airlines makes promises amidst suspension from Nigeria

Turkish Airlines
Turkish Airlines [PHOTO: ukrinform.net]

Turkish Airline has pledged to commence immediately freight of all leftover passengers’ baggage in Turkey to Nigeria following the suspension of its operations in Nigeria.

The General Manager, Public Affairs, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Sam Adurogboye, stated this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

Mr Adurogboye explained that the management of the airline had met with the NCAA management in Abuja on Friday to resolve the leftover baggage issue.

“The airline said this will be achieved by instantly upgrading the Boeing 737 – 800 being used and found inadequate to a larger Airbus A330 and Boeing 737 – 900.

“The programme of clearance will be carried out from Dec. 13 to Dec. 17,” he said.

Mr Adurogboye said NCAA expected strict compliance to the remedial programme.

READ ALSO: Turkish Airlines ‘to upgrade’ aircraft amidst Nigerian govt sanctions

He warned all operators to ensure Nigerians were not taken for granted by providing safe, secure and efficient service at all times.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NCAA in a letter dated December 11, with reference no. NCAA/DG/12/16/60 signed by the Acting Director General, NCAA, Capt. Sidi Abdullahi has suspended Turkish Airlines operations in Nigeria.

Abdullahi said the suspension was with effect from Dec. 16.

NCAA said the suspension would remain until the airline was ready to operate into the country with the right aircraft size and bring passengers into the country together with their checked-in baggage.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.