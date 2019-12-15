ICIJ names Premium Times’ publisher, two others as board members

Related News

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) has announced the addition of three new members to its board of directors.

One of the three board members is Dapo Olorunyomi, the publisher of PREMIUM TIMES.

Read the full statement by the ICIJ below.

ICIJ welcomes three new board members

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists is pleased to welcome three new members to its board of directors.

Tony Norman is an award-winning columnist for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, where he also serves as book review editor. Norman has been an adjunct journalism professor at Chatham University since 2002 (currently on book leave), and is also on the board of the International Free Expression Project.

Birgit Rieck works as an independent consultant developing business plans for continued education programs. Rieck was associate director of Wallace House at the University of Michigan, and previously was a reporter and program host at Stadtradio Karlsruhe. She also serves on the advisory board of Take The Lead’s 50 Women Can Change the World in Journalism.

Dapo Olorunyomi is the publisher of Nigeria’s leading investigative news platform, Premium Times. He is a multi-award-winning journalist who pioneered investigative journalism in Nigeria and West Africa. He has also served previously as policy director and chief of staff at Nigeria’s leading anti-corruption agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

They join Sheila Coronel (chair), Alexander Papachristou, Rhona Murphy, Tom Steinberg, Alejandra Xanic von Bertrab Wilhelm and Stephen King (observer) on ICIJ’s board