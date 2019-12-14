Buhari condemns execution of aid workers by Boko Haram

President Muhammadu Buhari [Photo: Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari [Photo: Presidency]

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the execution of four aid workers by Boko Haram terrorists in North-eastern Nigeria.

He said the defeat of evil by good is inevitable, no matter the pyrrhic victory evildoers seem to win.

The president said this in a statement by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the president, in Abuja on Saturday.

He expressed sadness over the development and commiserated with the family and loved ones of the aid workers.

The aid workers were abducted near Damasak, Borno State, in July and were held by the insurgents in spite of efforts to secure their release.

The terrorists said the workers were killed after a breakdown of negotiations with the government.

“Evil will always be defeated by good at the end of the day. Whatever seeming victory evil records, eventually rebounds on the evildoer.

“We are resolved to beat evil in this land, and we remain unrelenting till we achieve it,” the president said.

He urged all insurgents to lay down their arms and rejoin decent humanity. (NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.