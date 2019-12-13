Nigeria suspends Turkish Airlines from its airports

Turkish Airlines
Turkish Airlines

The federal government has suspended the operations of Turkish Airlines in Nigeria due to the airline’s perceived poor treatment of passengers.

The directive, which was given through the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, will continue “if no remedial action is carried out by the airline.”

According to a letter by the Acting Director-General, NCAA, Abdullahi Sidi, it expressed displeasure about the rampant cases “of not bringing passengers into Nigeria with their checked-in luggage.”

The incidents according to the letter, “have been going on for two weeks and has become so bad that most recent Turkish Airlines’ flights arrived Nigeria without more than 85 per cent of passengers’ baggage on board.”

It said the series of meetings held by the authority and the airline personnel did not yield results.

Mr Sidi said the suspension will be on “until the airline is ready to operate with the right size of aircraft that can transport all passengers with their baggage at the same time.”

Part of the statement reads:

“Our airport authority had been facing serious crises controlling the passengers at the airport whenever they arrived without their baggage.

“This issue had made passengers carry out several mob actions at our airport and it was a great threat to our airport facilities.

“In view of all these, and a series of meetings held with the Turkish Airlines’ personnel, which did not yield any solution to this problem, the NCAA is therefore left with no option than to direct Turkish Airlines to suspend its operations into Nigeria until such a time when the airline is ready to operate with the right size of aircraft that can transport all passengers with their baggage at the same time.”

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.