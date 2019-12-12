Four Akwa Ibom newspaper workers killed in road accident

Accident scene used to illustrate the story

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that four staff of Akwa Ibom Newspaper Corporation died in a motor accident along Uyo-Oron Road on Wednesday.

The Sector Commander of FRSC, Sunday Oghenekaro, made the disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Uyo on Thursday.

Mr Oghenekaro said the accident which occurred on Wednesday evening was a lone accident and involved a Hiace vehicle with registration number O2E/183AK along Uyo – Oron Road near Ekpene Ukim in Uruan Local Government Area.

He attributed the accident to overloading and speeding, stressing that the 14 seater bus was conveying 22 persons.

“Twenty-two persons were involved in the lone accident, six male adults, 14 female adults and two female children. One male adult and three female adults lost their lives in the accident.

“This shows that the vehicle was overloaded and on speed, possibly the driver lost control which the vehicle somersaulted several times killing four persons on the spot while 18 persons sustained several degrees of injuries,” Mr Oghenekaro said.

He said that 18 injured persons were rescued by officials who were on Gov Udom Emmanuel convoy, who were coming from Ibom Airport when the accident occurred.

According to him, the injured are receiving treatment at Ituk Mbang General Hospital and critical ones have been sent to Ibom Specialist Hospital in Uyo.

NAN learned that the victims were returning from the traditional marriage of a colleague’s daughter when the incident occurred.

The sector commander urged motorists to pay attention to their lives, considering that life was irreplaceable.

He appealed to drivers to plan their journeys and begin on time to avoid rushing and accidents.

(NAN)

