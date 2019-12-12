Marafa distances self from Yari’s ‘kangaroo’ peace parley

Related News

A former senator from Zamfara State, Kabir Marafa, has distanced himself from the proposed reconciliatory meeting between former governor of the state, Abdulaziz Yari, and members of the G-8 in the state.

The Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Shehu Isah, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Gusau on Wednesday that the group had moved for resolving the crisis among the party members in the state.

G8 members include Mr Marafa, Dauda Lawal, Ibrahim Wakala, Mahmud Shinkafi and Aminu Sani Jaji, Mr Yari, among others.

They reviewed the crisis the party faced during the 2019 general elections in the state and resolved to address it.

But in his statement, Mr Marafa said he is not part of the “charade peace parley.”

He said he was neither contacted nor consulted by anyone for a peace parley to resolve the APC crisis in the state.

He also said the former governor rejected and deliberately thwarted all efforts to reach an amicable settlement and peaceful resolution of the crisis by the party’s leadership, the presidency, political associates and well-wishers.

This, he said, is because he (Mr Yari) had state and Nigerian Governors’ Forum resources, influence and powers at his disposal at that time.

“He hung on to a baseless, hopeless and useless judgment he procured from his State High Court which fell flat before both the esteemed superior justices of the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court.

“Now that he is out of power and out of favour from God and the people, he is now trying to come up with a kangaroo peace meeting to relaunch himself back to relevance.

He refused to listen to the voice(s) of reason when peace would have benefited our people and party,” Mr Marafa said.

Mr Marafa said the genesis of the party’s challenges and eventual misfortunes in the state was Mr Yari’s “characteristic illiteracy, stubbornness and abominable act of playing God when he, in fact, was a paper tiger, a nonentity.”

All other members of the group, except him were in Yari’s camp until he (Mr Yari) released the list of his anointed candidates for various elective positions without any one of them, he said.

The ex-lawmaker said he remains loyal and committed to the APC at the national level as well as his faction of the party in Zamfara.

He pledged to partner with the government in providing a lasting solution to security problems.

Messrs Abdulaziz and Marafa have been at loggerheads with the state governor, Bello Matawalle, who has been blaming Mr Abdulaziz and the party for the crisis in the state

Mr Marafa, who lost his governorship aspiration during the controversial primaries, had formed a faction of the party.

The Supreme Court in May ruled that the APC did not conduct valid primaries in the build-up to the 2019 general elections in Zamfara.

The court ruled against all the elections of the APC in the state.