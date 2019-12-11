Alleged Fraud: Maina’s sister denies ownership of bank accounts used for ‘fraudulent’ transactions

Related News

A prosecution witness, Fatima Abdullahi, on Wednesday, told the Federal High Court in Abuja, that she was not aware of the companies and bank accounts opened in her name by her brother, Abdulrasheed Maina.

Mrs Abdullahi is the younger sister to Mr Maina, the former chairman, Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), undergoing a criminal trial.

Mrs Abdullahi, a civil servant, who gave evidence behind a screen where her face could only be seen by the judge, said “she shared the same parents with Mr Abdulrasheed.”

According to Mrs Abdullahi, she became aware of the companies when she was arrested by EFCC operatives in Kaduna.

The witness said she had never heard of companies called Common Input & Investment Nigeria Ltd, Kangolo Dynamic Clinic Services and Drew Investment Ltd. “until around August 2019 when she was arrested”.

“Sometimes in August 2019, I went to the ATM of Diamond Access Bank to withdraw some money.

“Unfortunately, I could not. So, I went inside the bank to see the manager, complaint. The manager told me to hold on, that he would find out the reason.

“After waiting for an hour, the manager told me that I was under arrest and he took me to an office and asked me to wait for the EFCC officials to come and take me to their office in Kaduna.

“That was when the manager told me that my accounts were blocked.

“So when the EFCC official came, they took me to their office for questioning. When we got there, the officials were asking me if I know any company by the name Common Input, to which I told them I do not.

“In fact, that was the first time I was hearing about the name.

Mrs Abdullahi said the anti-graft agency informed her of a transaction done by the company but she added that she told the EFCC she was not aware of such transaction.

“They told me that there was a transaction in Common Input and I told them I am not aware of the transaction. So, they made me write a statement.

“Afterwards, I was given an administrative bail on the same day and that I should proceed to the EFCC office in Abuja the next day.

“The next day, I went to the Abuja office of EFCC, together with my lawyer. The officials also asked me if I know any company by the name Common Input, to which I say I do not.

“So, they presented a CAC incorporated form of the company where the name Fatima Samaila Abdullahi was stated together with my date of birth but the phone number on the form is not my own.”

The witness told the court that “even the name stated on the form is not her name”.

“Even the name as stated on the form is not my name because my full name is Fatima Abdullahi,” she said.

Mrs Abdullahi also told the court that her signature was neither the one on the form nor the one on another CAC incorporated forms for Kangolo Dynamic Clinic Services and Drew Investment.

“So, I was asked to write a statement, which I did.

“Also, I was shown an account opening package of Common Input and Drew Investment with UBA.

“I was shown a BVN, which is my BVN and I told them I don’t know anything about those accounts.

“I was never given any form to sign in respect of those accounts before and I have never made any deposit or withdrawal from Drew Investment, Common Input and Kangol.”

More denials

The witness told the court boldly that she has never opened an account with United Bank of Africa (UBA).

“I have never opened an account with UBA,” she said.

“The other accounts I have are in GTBank, Access, Fidelity and First Bank,” she added.

Mrs Abdullahi said, “all my genuine accounts were blocked together with those fictitious accounts.

“Even my salary account was blocked and I can not access it,” she added.

The witness also denied knowledge of shares bought in her name in the companies.

She also added that the photograph attached to the documents “was a younger version of her before she got married.”

Ruling

Justice Okon Abang adjourned the matter to December 16 for the continuation of the cross-examination.

The judge also adjourned till that date for the hearing of Mr Maina’s bail variation application.

Mr Maina is being prosecuted by the EFCC on a 12-count charge bordering on money laundering, operating fictitious accounts and other fraudulent activities.

The former PRTT chairman, who was in hiding for almost two years, was arrested by the State Security Service (SSS).

The SSS then handed over Mr Maina to the EFCC, which had declared him wanted for over a year.

He was arraigned on October 25.

He pleaded not guilty to the 12-count charge of N100 billion pension fraud brought against him.