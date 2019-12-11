EXCLUSIVE: APC to name ex-Rep member as National Secretary

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is set to announce a former House of Representatives member from Bauchi, Ibrahim Baba, as its new National Secretary, sources within the party and the presidency have confirmed.

Mr Baba, who represented Katagum federal constituency in the 8th Assembly, replaces Mai Mala-Buni who resigned to become the governor of Yobe State.

Several aspirants were jostling to occupy the position which has been vacant for about one year.

Top amongst the aspirants were Waziri Bulama (Borno), Mohammed Mustapha (Adamawa), and the national Vice-chairman (North-East), Salihu Mustapha (Adamawa).

Sources at the national secretariat of the party told PREMIUM TIMES Mr Baba was selected for a ‘strategic reason’.

“The slot is already zoned to the North-East, of all the states in the zone the only state in a position to fill the vacuum is Bauchi, Gombe and Taraba. “

He said one of the reasons considered by the party and Presidency was that out of the six states in the zone, Borno has produced the Chief of Staff to the President while Adamawa has the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.“This tactically knocks the two states out,” the source said.

The source further stated that the position was also not given to Yobe to complete the term of Mr Buni because there was no contender.

“The party hierarchy is more comfortable with Mr Baba because being the only person from the three states to indicate interest for the office, there will be little or no crises.”

“As soon as the national executive committee of the party meets, the new secretary would be announced,” the source said.

The APC had announced that it will take steps to fill the vacant leadership positions in the party after the governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

The position of the National Secretary became vacant following the swearing-in of the last occupant, Mr Buni, as governor of Yobe State.

Also, the Deputy National Chairman (South), Niyi Adebayo, was recently appointed as the Minister of Industries, Trade and Investment.

The National Auditor of the party, George Moghalu, was appointed as the Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority.