JUST IN: Anthony Joshua beats Andy Ruiz to reclaim world titles

Anthony Joshua has reclaimed his World Heavyweight titles after winning a gruelling rematch against Andy Ruiz on Saturday night in Saudi Arabia.

The scores were 118-110, 118-110, 119-109 in favour of the Nigeria-born boxer who now has his WBO, WBA, IBF, IBO Heavyweight Titles back.

Joshua completely overwhelmed Ruiz in a exciting 12-round thriller.

In the first bout, back in June, Ruiz came in as a late replacement and dropped Joshua four times to secure a seventh round stoppage at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Though Anthony Joshua could not get a knockout win as he wished, he would be happy to have done enough to get his revenge and more importantly his titles back.

Speaking after the fight, Joshua thanked his opponent for putting up a brave challenge.

He promised to remain humble in victory just as he remained humble in defeat back in June.