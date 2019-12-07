Court Invasion: Human Rights Commission demands prosecution SSS officials

NHRC
NHRC

The National Human Rights Commission has called for the arrest and prosecution of all the security officials who invaded the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday to rearrest Omoyele Sowore and his co-accused, Olawale Bakare.

The commission’s reaction came on Saturday in a statement by its Director Corporate Affairs and External Linkages, Lambert Oparah.

The SSS on Friday rearrested Mr Sowore within the premises of the Federal High Court in Abuja a day after he was released from their custody.

Messrs Sowore and Bakare were released on Thursday night on the order of Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu having spent 124 days in SSS custody.

Officials of the SSS forced their way into the courtroom and rearrested him a day later.

In its statement on Saturday, the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Tony Ojukwu, cautioned that “law enforcement officials must not be above the law.”

“The National Human Rights Commission has watched with dismay the conduct of law enforcement officers in facie curie yesterday Friday 6th Dec 2019 at the Federal High court Abuja and reiterates it’s earlier statement emphasising the need for law enforcement officials to understand that to qualify as law enforcement agents, they must first of all be law-abiding and not be above the law,” Mr Ojukwu said.

Mr Ojukwu said officials who are being paid with taxpayers money, “cannot indulge in impunity and utter disregard for the constitution.”

READ ALSO: Ministry of Defence not involved in military operations — CDS

“Our democracy is founded on the principle of separation of powers and all citizens including law enforcement officials must understand the implications of that and are enjoined to respect the law and the constitution in the enforcement of the law,” he said

“Accordingly, the commission directed all the relevant agencies of government to arrest and try all law enforcement officers involved in the desecration of the hallowed chambers of the Federal High court Abuja on Friday 6th Dec 2019 for contempt in the face of the court,” the statement added.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.