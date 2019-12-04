Buhari right to keep Magu as acting EFCC boss despite Senate rejection – Court

Acting EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu
Acting EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday dismissed the suit challenging the stay of Ibrahim Mustapha Magu as Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC.

The suit was contesting the legality of Mr Magu’s position as EFCC acting chairman after the refusal of the 8th Senate under the leadership of Bukola Saraki to confirm him as substantive chair of the premier anti-graft agency.

But in her judgment, Wednesday, Justice Ojukwu dismissed the suit. According to her, “this case cannot be entertained as it has failed and accordingly dismissed.”

She held that the EFCC Act, especially Section 2(3) did not restrict the powers of the president to retain Mr Magu as Acting EFCC Chairman.

Waxing poetic, the trial judge noted that the lacuna in the law literally handed President Muhammadu Buhari, the “proverbial yam and the knife to do as he pleases, being that there is no specific time stipulated for acting capacity”

Clarifying further, Justice Ojukwu stated that Order 1(2)1 of the Senate Rule applies only to ministerial appointees and cannot be enforced on the position of the acting chairman of the EFCC.

Additionally, the judge noted that despite the fact that plaintiff is a legal practitioner and a Nigerian, he lacked the locus standi to challenge Mr Magu’s stay in office as the acting chairman of EFCC.

Source: EFCC

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.