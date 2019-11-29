Buhari to launch construction of new university in Daura

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday participate in a “ground breaking ceremony for the University of Transportation, Daura,” his spokesperson has said.
Daura in Katsina State is Mr Buhari’s hometown.
Garba Shehu, Mr Buhari’s spokesperson, said the president arrived in Daura on Friday evening “after attending the 5th Summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.”
President Buhari arrived the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport at 4.20 p.m. and was received by Governor Aminu Masari, the spokesperson said.
“The president will depart Daura on Tuesday for Kaduna.”