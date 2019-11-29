Buhari to launch construction of new university in Daura

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday participate in a “ground breaking ceremony for the University of Transportation, Daura,” his spokesperson has said.

Daura in Katsina State is Mr Buhari’s hometown.



Garba Shehu, Mr Buhari’s spokesperson, said the president arrived in Daura on Friday evening “after attending the 5th Summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.”

President Buhari arrived the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport at 4.20 p.m. and was received by Governor Aminu Masari, the spokesperson said.



“The president, who is on a five-day official visit to the state, will on Monday participate in a ground breaking ceremony for the University of Transportation, Daura, and commission the Kwanar Gwante (Shargalle Road), which is off Kano-Daura Road.

“The specialized university, which will be built by CCECC Nigerian Ltd, will focus on research and development of human capital for the transport sector.

“The president will depart Daura on Tuesday for Kaduna.”