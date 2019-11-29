UK PM Johnson says Britain will leave EU by Jan. 31

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson
British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said that Britain would leave the EU by Jan. 31 at the latest if his Conservative Party wins a majority in the election in two weeks time.

“If we can get a working majority then we will come on Jan. 31 at the absolute latest,” Johnson said.

He also repeated his message that he saw no reason why Britain would need to extend the transition period after Brexit beyond the end of 2020.

Asked if he would rather be prime minister or have Britain leave the EU, he replied: “I would rather get us out of the EU. I can tell you that.”

Similarly, Johnson said that he would not say how many children he had, saying that he would not “put them on the pitch” ahead of the Dec. 12 election.

“I love my children very much, but they are not standing at this election, and I am not, therefore, going to comment,” said Johnson, whose colorful love life has attracted tabloid attention in the past.

“I am not going to put them on to the pitch in this election.”

When asked if he was going to have more children, Johnson, 55, who is living at Downing Street with his partner Carrie Symonds after separating from his wife last year, said: “I’m not going to get into discussions (on this).” (Reuters/NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.