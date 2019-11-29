PSC speaks on controversial appointment of police commissioners

Nigerian Police on patrol
Nigerian Police

The Police Service Commission (PSC) says it is not in conflict with the Nigerian Police over policy formulated in line with constitutional provision guiding its appointments.

Ikechukwu Ani, the Head of Press and Public Relations of PSC, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the clarification followed reports in some sections of the media over the appointment and posting of Commissioners of Police (CP) to State Commands.

Mr Ani said the stories captioned, “Concerns Mount over Constitutionality of Police Command Appointments” were built around a recent policy by the commission on the subject matter.

He said another caption to the story reported on Thursday was “PSC writes IG over violation of Policy in CPs appointment”.

“Although there are existing issues between the commission and the police, but the issues are gradually being resolved in the interest of both parties and Nigeria in general.

“The commission frowns that, what was supposed to be confidential matters involving the two government bodies is being celebrated in the media as if the two parties are on a war path.

“The Commission has the constitutional responsibility to oversight the Police in areas of appointment, promotion and discipline and will continue to abide by this constitutional provision,” he said.

Mr Ani said the commission would not carry out the sacred assignment on the pages of newspapers unless there was a need to officially inform the public.

He urged the media to support the two bodies in their efforts to ensure stable polity.

He said the commission was regularly engaging with the police on any important issue, especially as it relates to its constitutional mandate.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.