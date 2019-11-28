FRSC clarifies stance on use of Google maps while driving

Related News

The Federal Road Safety Corps has clarified its position on the use of Google maps while driving.

This clarification is coming after Nigerians criticised the corps for comments credited to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) sector commander, Ayuba Gora, on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday reported that Mr Gora said driving with the aid of google maps using mobile phones is a serious traffic offence as it can lead to accident.

Reacting to the public outcry that followed the report on Thursday, Bisi Kazeem, FRSC spokesperson in a statement to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, said the Abuja Sector Commander was misquoted.

He disclosed that FRSC “as a technology driven organisation is not and has never stood against the use of google maps by motorists.”

“We have always enlightened the public on the position of the law on use of phone while driving which the Sector Commander tried to emphasize during the flag off.”

Mr Kazeem said the statement which generated furore on Wednesday buttresses “the position of the Corps, which is that any driver who intends to deploy the use of Google map while driving must have it set on the phone before embarking on the journey, not while the vehicle is already in motion as this could be dangerous to the driver and other road users, and can lead to road traffic crash.”

He also disclosed that “use of phone for whatever purpose; be it text, voice calls, chats, browsing, setting google map to find location etc while driving could be distractive and can easily lead to loss of concentration. This has led to many road traffic crashes with attendant loss of lives and properties.”

FRSC charged motorists who intend to deploy the use of google map on their phone to activate such before setting the vehicle in motion so as to ensure 100 percent concentration on the wheels.