Again, senator seeks establishment of North West Development Commission

plenary
Senate plenary

A bill seeking the establishment of the North West Development Commission has been reintroduced in the Senate.

The bill, sponsored by Jibrin Barau (APC, Kano North), is one of the 12 bills read for the first time at plenary on Tuesday.

It is titled, “North West Development Commission (Establishment, etc) Bill, 2018 (SB. 712)”.

The bill was first introduced to the eight Senate in 2018 but was not passed.

The reintroduction of the bill comes exactly a week after the North Central Development Commission (Establishment) Bill, 2019 by Sani Musa (APC, Niger East), was introduced.

It also comes two weeks after a senator introduced a bill seeking the establishment of the South West Development Commission.

Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun Central, APC) who sponsored the bill, said it is for the development of the South West region.

Three weeks ago, the Senate also re-introduced a bill seeking to establish the South East Development Commission (SEDC).

The bill, which scaled first reading on the floor, was passed by the 8th Senate but failed to receive presidential assent.

Already in existence is the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the North East Development Commission (NEDC), whose establishment bill received presidential assent in October, 2017.

With the introduction of the North Central Development Commission (Establishment) Bill, 2019, it appears every region wants a commission.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.