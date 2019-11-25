Maurice Iwu’s N1.2 billion fraud trial stalled

Former INEC Chairman, Maurice Iwu
Former INEC Chairman, Maurice Iwu

The N1.2 billion fraud trial of Professor Maurice Iwu, a former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), was on Monday stalled because Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos, was not available.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Iwu is facing a three-count charge of fraud and money laundering brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He was first arraigned on August 8 before Justice Chuka Obiozor, also of the Federal High Court in Lagos, who granted him bail in the sum of N1 billion.

Mr Iwu pleaded not guilty before the judge

READ ALSO: Some civil servants convicted of fraud return to office – ICPC

Following the transfer of the case to Mr Oweibo, the former INEC chairman was re-arraigned by the anti-graft commission on October 24.

He also pleaded not guilty.

Mr Oweibo adjourned until November 29 for the commencement of trial.

Due to the absence of the judge on Monday, the case was again adjourned until February 27, 2020.

According to Rotimi Oyedepo, the lead counsel to EFCC, Mr Iwu, committed the alleged offences from December 2014 to March 27, 2015.

“The defendant aided the concealment of N1.23 billion in the account of Bioresources Institute of Nigeria Ltd. with number 1018603119, domiciled in the United Bank for Africa.

“He ought to have reasonably known that the N1.23 billion formed part of the proceeds of fraud,” Mr Oyedepo said.

NAN reports that the alleged offences contravene Sections 15(2) and 18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011, and is punishable under Section 15(3) of the Act.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.