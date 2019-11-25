Related News

The Future Awards Africa was held at The Balmoral, Federal Palace, Victoria Island, Lagos on Sunday, attracting young professionals from across Africa.

Afropop musician, Burna Boy, won the biggest awards of the night, The Young Person of the Year and The Future Award Prize for Music.

Sunday’s event saw the awards, which is in its 14th year, reach new heights in recognising the achievement of young people on the continent.

This year, the award was themed ‘Nigeria’s New Tribe’.

The nominees represented outstanding young talents, innovators, entrepreneurs, and community advocates who are breaking boundaries in various industries.

The top contenders of the night were Burna Boy, Teni, Falz, and Timini Egbuson.

The awards was hosted by popular musician, Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana and actress Toni Tones.

They were ably supported by social media sensation, Taymesan and Khaffy of BBNaija 2019 fame.

With The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and the Special Adviser to the President on Ease Of Doing Business, Jumoke Oduwole, in attendance, the event also drew attention to the role young people have played and can play when given the chance.

READ ALSO:

While music stars Timi Dakolo and Johnny Drille thrilled the audience with great performances, popular music group, Kabusa Oriental Choir, held the audience spellbound with their rendition of popular Nigerian songs.

A BBC journalist, Kiki Mordi, and celebrity photographer, Busola Dakolo, also provided one of the highlights of the awards.

Both ladies presented awards and were recognised for “fighting the good fight to end the silence of victims of sexual abuse”.

See the full list of winners below

The Future Awards Africa Prize For Young Person Of The Year- Burna Boy

Prize for Film Making -Dare Olaitan.

The Future Awards Prize for Business-Emmanuel Ademola Ayilara.

The winner of the Future Award Prize for Sports-Israel Adesanya.

The Future Award Prize for Technology- Zang Luka Bot

The Future Award Prize for Literature -Otosirieze Obi-Young.

Prize for Professional Service -Bukky Akomolafe.

The Future Award Prize for Public Service winner -Adetola Onayemi.

The winner of Future Awards Prize for Journalism – Shola Lawal.

The winner of the Future Award Prize for Education – Olaseni Cole

The winner of the Future Award Prize for Arts – Ken Nwadiogbu..

The Future Award Prize for Photography winner -Tolani Alli.

The Future Awards Prize for OAP (Audio/Visual) -Simi Drey.

The winner of the Future Award Prize for Fashion -Tubobereni Sandra.

The winner of the Future Award Prize for Advocacy – Hamzat Lawal.

The winner of the Future Award Prize for Music -Burna Boy.

The Future Awards Prize for Acting -Timini Egbuson.