Senator pledges to “express” constituents’ criticism against social media bill

Amidst growing opposition to the social media regulation bill, a Nigerian senator has pledged to his constituents that he would present to the Senate their criticisms against the bill.

The senator, Bassey Albert (PDP/Akwa Ibom North-East), wrote on Facebook, Saturday, “Let me assure our people that I have through my email and other social media platforms received their criticism of the proposed bill in the Senate. And as your representative, I can assure you that I will express same when the time comes.”

Mr Albert added, “Let me also say that in the process of law-making, it is at the public hearing where inputs, suggestions, criticism and the contributions of the public are taken and incorporated into what should be the submissions on whatever proposal to be made to full plenary for final submission, it’s at that point that a proposed bill would have gone its full course.”

The senator also confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that he made the Facebook post.

Mr Albert’s remark came as a response to a human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong’s request for his stance on the bill.

Mr Effiong, who has law chambers in Uyo and Lagos, is from Mr Albert’s constituency.

“Dear Senator Bassey Albert,” the young lawyer wrote on his Facebook page. “Can you publicly declare where you stand on the obnoxious Protection from Internet Falsehood and Manipulation Bill 2019 (Anti-Social Media Bill) currently before the Senate?

“As the Senator representing Akwa Ibom North-East (Uyo) Senatorial District, I will like to know your position.”

The senator published his response a few hours after Mr Effiong’s query.

Mr Albert thanked Mr Effiong for his “commitment and passion to social advocacy and the defence and the protection of the rights of the masses”.

Mr Effiong believes someone may have drawn the senator’s attention to his post since both of them are not friends on Facebook.

PREMIUM TIMES asked the lawyer if he was satisfied with Mr Albert’s response.

“I would have preferred he was a bit more specific, but because he has said his constituents, including myself, have expressed their opposition to the bill and that he is going to articulate the position of his constituents, my interpretation is that he is going to oppose the passage of the bill,” Mr Effiong responded.

Mr Effiong appealed to Nigerians to put pressure on their senators to discard the bill.

“That is one of the most effective ways we can stop the passage of the bill. They (the senators) should come out publicly to say where they stand,” he said.

Mr Effiong said it was troubling to see senators from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party support the bill, instead of being at the vanguard of the opposition against it.