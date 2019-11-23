Pep Guardiola will be looking to leapfrog Chelsea as Manchester City play host to the Blues at the Etihad Stadium this evening in the star fixture of the weekend in the Premier League.
City are sitting one point adrift of the Blues on the table and would need a victory to overtake Frank Lampard’s men as well as stay within reach of table toppers, Liverpool.
While City succumbed to a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool before the international break, Chelsea make the trip to the north-west having recorded six successive victories in the top flight.
Saturday’s showdown will represent the 164th competitive encounter between the two clubs, with Chelsea having recorded 67 wins in comparison to 56 victories for City.
That nonetheless, Guardiola’s side have registered four wins and clean sheets in the last six outings against Chelsea.
City also got the better of the Blues on penalties in last season’s EFL Cup final after a goalless draw.
To a certain extent, many would agree Chelsea are carrying no pressure heading into the contest.
However, Lampard knows that his players have a chance to move four points clear of City in the table, a margin which would have been regarded as extremely unrealistic a few months ago.
Kickoff is 6.30 p.m.
Chelsea with the kickoff at the Etihad Stadium
Chelsea win a throw-in as the game starts on a low tempo
Chance! Kevin de Byrune takes a low shot just inches wide
Chelsea awarded a free kick in their own half.
City pressing in the early exchanges
Willian misses with an attempt on goal to put Chelsea in front
Riyad Mahrez gets an opening but the shot is blocked by a defender.
Another chance for Chelsea but Tomori’s effort slightly off target
Tammy Abraham goes down in the box but no penalty for Chelsea
GOALLLL! Kante scores for Chelsea
John Stones’s header is off-target for Manchester City.
Kanté has scored three goals from his three shots on target in the Premier League this season
GOAL!! City are back level
Kevin de Bryune fires in the equaliser
Kevin De Bruyne breaks free at Etihad Stadium but his effort goes wide of the post.
GOALLLL… Mahrez fires Manchester City in front
Chelsea escape by the whiskers as Augero’s thunderbolt rattles the crossbar
Half time: Manchester City 2-1 Chelsea
we are back for the second half
Mahrez tries another great effort for City but this time off the target
Kante shoots but off-target
Corner for City as Kepa adjudged to have parried away a fine effort by De Bryune
Vital block by Tammy Abraham saves Chelsea from conceding another goal
Chelsea their first substitution with Reece James replacing Emerson.
Fantastic save by Kepa as Mahrez pushes for another goal