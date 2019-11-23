Related News

Pep Guardiola will be looking to leapfrog Chelsea as Manchester City play host to the Blues at the Etihad Stadium this evening in the star fixture of the weekend in the Premier League.

City are sitting one point adrift of the Blues on the table and would need a victory to overtake Frank Lampard’s men as well as stay within reach of table toppers, Liverpool.

While City succumbed to a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool before the international break, Chelsea make the trip to the north-west having recorded six successive victories in the top flight.

Saturday’s showdown will represent the 164th competitive encounter between the two clubs, with Chelsea having recorded 67 wins in comparison to 56 victories for City.

That nonetheless, Guardiola’s side have registered four wins and clean sheets in the last six outings against Chelsea.

City also got the better of the Blues on penalties in last season’s EFL Cup final after a goalless draw.

To a certain extent, many would agree Chelsea are carrying no pressure heading into the contest.

However, Lampard knows that his players have a chance to move four points clear of City in the table, a margin which would have been regarded as extremely unrealistic a few months ago.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for the Live Updates

Kickoff is 6.30 p.m.

Chelsea with the kickoff at the Etihad Stadium

Chelsea win a throw-in as the game starts on a low tempo

Chance! Kevin de Byrune takes a low shot just inches wide

Chelsea awarded a free kick in their own half.

City pressing in the early exchanges

Willian misses with an attempt on goal to put Chelsea in front

Riyad Mahrez gets an opening but the shot is blocked by a defender.

Another chance for Chelsea but Tomori’s effort slightly off target

Tammy Abraham goes down in the box but no penalty for Chelsea

GOALLLL! Kante scores for Chelsea



John Stones’s header is off-target for Manchester City.

Kanté has scored three goals from his three shots on target in the Premier League this season

GOAL!! City are back level

Kevin de Bryune fires in the equaliser



Kevin De Bruyne breaks free at Etihad Stadium but his effort goes wide of the post.

GOALLLL… Mahrez fires Manchester City in front



Chelsea escape by the whiskers as Augero’s thunderbolt rattles the crossbar

Half time: Manchester City 2-1 Chelsea

we are back for the second half

Mahrez tries another great effort for City but this time off the target

Kante shoots but off-target

Corner for City as Kepa adjudged to have parried away a fine effort by De Bryune

Vital block by Tammy Abraham saves Chelsea from conceding another goal

Chelsea their first substitution with Reece James replacing Emerson.

Fantastic save by Kepa as Mahrez pushes for another goal