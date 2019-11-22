Buhari reappoints NIMC boss for second term

President Muhammadu Buhari [Photo: Presidency]

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of Aliyu Aziz, Director-General, National Identity Management Commission, (NIMC) for a second term.

Abdulhamid Umar, General Manager, Operations and Corporate Communications of the organisation, said this in a statement he signed and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday.

Mr Umar said the re-appointment of Mr Aziz was conveyed in a letter by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

“The President of the Federal Republic enjoins Engr. Aliyu Aziz to continue with the good work he is doing and take NIMC to the next level, in consonance with the Federal Government’s doctrine of integrity, transparency and accountability,” he said.

“This re-appointment is in pursuant to the NIMC ACT that provides two terms tenure for the Chief Executive Officer of the Commission.’’

According to him, the second tenure of Mr Aziz commences on Friday, November 22.

