Buhari meets Bayelsa Gov-elect, Lyon at Aso Rock [PHOTO: Twitter @bashirahmad]

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed doors with Bayelsa Governor-elect, David Lyon, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor-elect was accompanied on the visit by the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiohmole, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, Governor Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State as well as Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva.

Mr Lyon, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the November 16 election in Bayelsa, was declared winner after polling 352,552 votes.

Mr Lyon defeated his closest rival, Duoye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 143,172 votes.

