JUST IN: Kidnapped Nigerian Catholic priest regains freedom

Catholic Priests during a peaceful prayerful procession to protest the killing of Catholic Priests and other Christians in Benue State, in Port Harcourt on Tuesday (22/5/17).02698/22/5/2018/Chidi Ohalete/ICE/NAN
Catholic Priests during a peaceful prayerful procession to protest the killing of Catholic Priests and other Christians in Benue State, in Port Harcourt on Tuesday (22/5/17).02698/22/5/2018/Chidi Ohalete/ICE/NAN

A Catholic priest kidnapped in Enugu State has been freed, officials have said.

Theophilus Ndulue, the Parish Priest of St. Patrick Ihuonyia, Amansi-Odo, Ezeagu Local Government Area, Enugu State, was abducted on Friday.

The reverend father was kidnapped on his way back from the Diocesan Pastoral Council meeting held at Holy Ghost Cathedral, Enugu.

The Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, who confirmed the priest’s release, said he was released unhurt.

Also confirming his release, the Director of Communications, Catholic Diocese of Enugu, Benjamin Achi, thanked God that Mr Ndulue returned safe and sound.

Read also: Polls: Ex-Kogi governor advocates electronic voting system

He prayed God to expose the perpetrators to forestall future occurrence.

Messrs Amaraizu and Achi’s confirmation were contained in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES by the Enugu governor’s office.

The statement was silent on how the cleric was freed and whether or not ransom was paid.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.