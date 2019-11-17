JUST IN: Kidnapped Nigerian Catholic priest regains freedom

Related News

A Catholic priest kidnapped in Enugu State has been freed, officials have said.

Theophilus Ndulue, the Parish Priest of St. Patrick Ihuonyia, Amansi-Odo, Ezeagu Local Government Area, Enugu State, was abducted on Friday.

The reverend father was kidnapped on his way back from the Diocesan Pastoral Council meeting held at Holy Ghost Cathedral, Enugu.

The Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, who confirmed the priest’s release, said he was released unhurt.

Also confirming his release, the Director of Communications, Catholic Diocese of Enugu, Benjamin Achi, thanked God that Mr Ndulue returned safe and sound.

He prayed God to expose the perpetrators to forestall future occurrence.

Messrs Amaraizu and Achi’s confirmation were contained in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES by the Enugu governor’s office.

The statement was silent on how the cleric was freed and whether or not ransom was paid.